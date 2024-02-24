China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (CIADY) Price Target Increased by 9.34% to 27.59

The average one-year price target for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt () (OTCPK:CIADY) has been revised to 27.59 / share. This is an increase of 9.34% from the prior estimate of 25.23 dated January 18, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 25.78 to a high of 30.49 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 8.77% from the latest reported closing price of 25.36 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 6 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - Depositary Receipt (). This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 50.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIADY is 0.00%, a decrease of 70.28%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 22.63% to 228K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Sustainable Growth Advisers holds 151K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 151K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%.

Fisher Asset Management holds 52K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 33.55%.

Pacer Advisors holds 25K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

Rhumbline Advisers holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

First Horizon Advisors holds 0K shares. No change in the last quarter.

