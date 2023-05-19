China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - ADR (CIADY) Declares $0.58 Dividend

China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - ADR said on May 18, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular annual dividend of $0.58 per share. Previously, the company paid $0.57 per share.

Shares must be purchased before the ex-div date of June 8, 2023 to qualify for the dividend. Shareholders of record as of June 9, 2023 will receive the payment on July 6, 2023.

At the current share price of $39.21 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.47%.

Learn to Harvest Dividends



Buy Stock. Capture Dividend. Sell Stock. Repeat. This is the essence of dividend harvesting and you can do it easily with Fintel's Dividend Capture Calendar.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - ADR. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 100.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CIADY is 0.14%, an increase of 16,851.52%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 564.42% to 150K shares.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.28% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - ADR is 44.02. The forecasts range from a low of 42.52 to a high of $47.68. The average price target represents an increase of 12.28% from its latest reported closing price of 39.21.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for China Mengniu Dairy Company Limited - ADR is 109,357MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.74.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Paradigm Asset Management Co holds 127K shares.

Pacer Advisors holds 22K shares. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23K shares, representing a decrease of 1.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CIADY by 8.59% over the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.