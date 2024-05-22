China Mengniu Dairy Announces Board Leadership Changes

China Mengniu Dairy Co (HK:2319) has released an update.

China Mengniu Dairy Co. has announced a significant leadership change effective from May 22, 2024, with Mr. Chen Lang stepping down as non-executive director and chairman of the company’s board, nomination, and strategy and development committees due to a change of work. He is succeeded by Mr. Qing Lijun, who brings extensive experience in beverage production and management from his current roles within COFCO Corporation and its subsidiaries. The company has expressed gratitude to Mr. Chen for his impactful service and looks forward to Mr. Qing’s contributions in his new role.

