China Meidong Auto Holdings (HKEX:1268) Price Target Decreased by 6.49% to 16.06

The average one-year price target for China Meidong Auto Holdings (HKEX:1268) has been revised to 16.06 / share. This is an decrease of 6.49% from the prior estimate of 17.17 dated August 1, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 8.82 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 151.26% from the latest reported closing price of 6.39 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 92 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Meidong Auto Holdings. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 6.12% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1268 is 0.14%, a decrease of 12.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 18.41% to 73,058K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 12,373K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

LAIAX - Columbia Acorn International holds 9,078K shares representing 0.67% ownership of the company.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,421K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1268 by 32.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,211K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1268 by 33.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,786K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

