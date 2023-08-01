China Meidong Auto Holdings (HKEX:1268) Price Target Decreased by 15.79% to 17.17

The average one-year price target for China Meidong Auto Holdings (HKEX:1268) has been revised to 17.17 / share. This is an decrease of 15.79% from the prior estimate of 20.39 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 10.10 to a high of 24.15 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 96.90% from the latest reported closing price of 8.72 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 95 funds or institutions reporting positions in China Meidong Auto Holdings. This is an increase of 3 owner(s) or 3.26% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 1268 is 0.14%, an increase of 10.48%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.12% to 62,254K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EMGAX - Wells Fargo Emerging Markets Equity Fund holds 12,373K shares representing 0.92% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VEIEX - Vanguard Emerging Markets Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,421K shares representing 0.48% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,165K shares, representing an increase of 3.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1268 by 32.29% over the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,211K shares representing 0.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,845K shares, representing an increase of 5.89%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 1268 by 33.45% over the last quarter.

IEMG - iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF holds 5,786K shares representing 0.43% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

MELIX - Emerging Markets Leaders Portfolio Class I holds 3,764K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.