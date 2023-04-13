China megabanks plan $5.8 bln bond sales to plug capital shortfall- Bloomberg News

April 13, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Chandni Shah for Reuters

April 14 (Reuters) - China's biggest banks are planning at least 40 billion yuan ($5.8 billion) of bond sales to plug a major fund shortfall ahead of a 2025 deadline to meet global capital requirements, Bloomberg News reported on Friday.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China Ltd 601398.SS and three other banks are planning to sell a new category of total loss-absorbing bonds in the domestic debt market as early as June, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

Each bank is targeting at least 10 billion yuan ($1.46 billion), however exact amounts have not been finalised, the report added.

The development comes at a time when Asian policymakers are scrambling to calm investor nerves about Additional Tier-1 (AT1) bonds after holdings of such bonds of Credit Suisse CSGN.S were written down to zero.

Industrial and Commercial Bank of China could not be immediately reached for comment.

($1 = 6.8677 Chinese yuan renminbi)

