China Medical System H1 Net Profit Rises

(RTTNews) - China Medical System Holdings reported that its first half net profit was approximately RMB 0.93 billion, an increase of 3.1% year-on-year. The company recorded revenue of approximately RMB 4.00 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. In the case that all medicines were directly sold by the company, revenue would be approximately RMB 4.67 billion, up 8.9% year-on-year.

The company has been planning its New CMS blueprint since 2018. The company said, by the first half of 2025, solid operating results and the steady delivery of innovation outcomes have confirmed that the its strategic upgrade has been gradually translated into tangible achievements.

