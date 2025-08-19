Markets

China Medical System H1 Net Profit Rises

August 19, 2025 — 04:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - China Medical System Holdings reported that its first half net profit was approximately RMB 0.93 billion, an increase of 3.1% year-on-year. The company recorded revenue of approximately RMB 4.00 billion, a year-on-year increase of 10.8%. In the case that all medicines were directly sold by the company, revenue would be approximately RMB 4.67 billion, up 8.9% year-on-year.

The company has been planning its New CMS blueprint since 2018. The company said, by the first half of 2025, solid operating results and the steady delivery of innovation outcomes have confirmed that the its strategic upgrade has been gradually translated into tangible achievements.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.