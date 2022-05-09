China meat imports drop 36% on year in April - customs

BEIJING, May 9 (Reuters) - China imported 592,000 tonnes of meat in April, down 35.7% from the same month a year ago, customs data showed on Monday, as a surge in domestic pork output curbed appetite for shipments from abroad.

Imports have also been impacted by strained logistics caused by an extended COVID-19 lockdown in Shanghai.

Imports for the first four months of the year were down 36% compared with the same period a year ago to 2.26 million tonnes, according to the data, released by the General Administration of Customs.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

