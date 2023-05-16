China may supply turbines for Novatek's Arctic LNG 2, says Kommersant

MOSCOW, May 16 (Reuters) - China's Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co. Ltd may provide turbines for the future Arctic LNG 2 plant led by Russia's largest liquefied natural gas (LNG) producer Novatek NVTK.MM, Kommersant daily reports on Tuesday, citing market sources.

Novatek did not respond to a request for comment.

Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine Co could not immediately be reached for comment.

The newspaper said Harbin Guanghan Gas Turbine, part of China Shipbuilding Industry Company, will likely supply equipment for the first two lines of Arctic LNG 2.

The project was left without turbines for gas liquefaction and power supply after Baker HughesBKR.O withdrew from it last year.

Arctic LNG 2 is due to start production at its first line by the end of this year. Total capacity of the three planned lines is put at 19.8 million tonnes of liquefied gas per year.

The shareholders of Arctic LNG 2 are Novatek (60%), energy major TotalEnergies TTEF.PA (10%), China's CNPC (10%) and CNOOC 0883.HK (10%), as well as Japan Arctic LNG (10%), a consortium of Mitsui & Co, Ltd. 8031.T and JOGMEC.

