China May soy imports climb as delayed cargoes arrive

Recasts; adds details, comments

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China imported 20% more soybeans in May than in April, as some delayed cargoes arrived, customs data showed on Thursday.

China, the world's top soybean importer, brought in 9.67 million tonnes of the oilseed in May, up from 8.08 million tonnes in April, data from the General Administration of Customs showed.

The May figures, slightly higher than 9.61 million tonnes a year earlier, were on the high end of market expectations. Poor crush margins in China have weighed down demand from crushers.

"May imports were up marginally compared to last year, however some of that increase is likely shipments that were delayed in unloading due to the COVID situation and port congestion and are showing up in the data now," said Darin Friedrichs, co-founder of Shanghai-based consultancy Sitonia Consulting.

"Soybean exports out of Brazil have dropped notably in the past two months, but that decline is too recent to be reflected in this May import data," Friedrichs said.

China's soybean imports during the January-May period came in at 38.04 million tonnes, down 0.4% from the same period a year earlier, customs data showed, as high soybean costs and flat demand from the feed sector curbed crushers' appetite.

(Reporting by Hallie Gu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Bradley Perrett)

((Hallie.Gu@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 56692120; Reuters Messaging: hallie.gu.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.