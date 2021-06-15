China May refined nickel output down 4.5% m/m - Antaike

Contributors
Tom Daly Reuters
Mai Nguyen Reuters
Published

China's refined nickel cathode output in May fell 4.5% from the prior month and slumped 10.8% year-on-year to 12,424 tonnes amid maintenance at top producer Jinchuan Group, state-backed research house Antaike said on Tuesday.

Work on Jinchuan's smelter and sulphuric acid plant is set to be completed in mid-June, Antaike said, adding that Jilin Jien Nickel produced 350 tonnes of cathode in May after a long absence and planned to churn out 500 tonnes this month

Overall nickel cathode output in the first five months of 2021 fell 4.4% year on year to 65,000 tonnes, said Antaike, which sees this month's production rising to 13,500 tonnes

Nickel inventories in warehouses tracked by the Shanghai Futures Exchange NI-STX-SGH dropped to a record low last week of just 7,471 tonnes

(Reporting by Tom Daly and Mai Nguyen; editing by Jason Neely)

((tom.daly@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 5669 2119;))

