China May rare earth exports at 4,171 tonnes, up 11.6% m/m - customs

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's rare earth exports rose 11.6% in May from the previous month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Monday.

Exports from the world's top producer of the group of 17 minerals were 4,171 tonnes last month. That was up from 3,737 tonnes in April and up 45.6% from May 2020.

Rare earth exports in the first five months of 2021 were up 8.7% on the year at 19,813 tonnes.

