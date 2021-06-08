China May PPI +9.0% y/y, CPI up 1.3%

Contributors
Liangping Gao Reuters
Stella Qiu Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's factory gate prices increased at the fastest pace since September 2008, official data showed on Wednesday, while consumer inflation also accelerated but at a slower-than-expected rate.

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's factory gate prices increased at the fastest pace since September 2008, official data showed on Wednesday, while consumer inflation also accelerated but at a slower-than-expected rate.

The producer price index (PPI) rose 9.0% from a year earlier in May, according to a statement from the National Bureau of Statistics. Analysts in a Reuters poll had expected the PPI to rise 8.5% after a 6.8% increase in April.

The consumer price index (CPI) rose by 1.3% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said. Analysts in the poll had expected the CPI to rise 1.6% after a 0.9% increase in April.

(Reporting by Liangping Gao, Stella Qiu and Ryan Woo)

((gao.liangping@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters