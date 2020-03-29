China may issue new policies to stimulate auto demand - vice industry minister

Contributor
Huizhong Wu Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA DAILY

China may issue new policies to stimulate demand for automobiles, with the country's auto industry still facing difficulties, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, said on Monday.

BEIJING, March 30 (Reuters) - China may issue new policies to stimulate demand for automobiles, with the country's auto industry still facing difficulties, Xin Guobin, vice minister of industry and information technology, said on Monday.

There is still not enough demand for autos, Xin told reporters, as the outbreak of the coronavirus has dramatically cut private consumption.

Autos account for a big portion of China's overall industrial production, and are the main driver of the country's retail sales.

China is also working to help its auto spare parts manufacturers resolve cash flow problems, Xin said.

(Reporting by Huizhong Wu; Writing by Ryan Woo; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

((Ryan.Woo@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters