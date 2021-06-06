US Markets

China May iron ore imports at 89.79 mln T

Contributors
Min Zhang Reuters
Shivani Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/CHINA STRINGER NETWORK

China's iron ore imports in May fell 8.9% from a month earlier to 89.79 million tonnes, official customs data showed on Monday.

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in May fell 8.9% from a month earlier to 89.79 million tonnes, official customs data showed on Monday.

For the first five months of the year, China brought in 471.77 million tonnes of iron ore, up 6% from the same period in 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((min.zhang@thomsonreuters.com; (8610) 5669-2105;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular