China May iron ore imports at 89.79 mln T

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China's iron ore imports in May fell 8.9% from a month earlier to 89.79 million tonnes, official customs data showed on Monday.

For the first five months of the year, China brought in 471.77 million tonnes of iron ore, up 6% from the same period in 2020, according to the General Administration of Customs.

(Reporting by Min Zhang and Shivani Singh; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

