China May industrial profits fall 6.5% y/y

Contributors
Ella Cao Reuters
Ellen Zhang Reuters
Ryan Woo Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/China Daily CDIC

Profit at China's industrial firms in May fell 6.5% from a year earlier, less than the 8.5% slump logged in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

BEIJING, June 27 (Reuters) - Profit at China's industrial firms in May fell 6.5% from a year earlier, less than the 8.5% slump logged in April, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday.

Industrial profit grew 1.0% in January-May compared with a 3.5% gain in the first four months.

The industrial profits data covers large firms with annual revenues above 20 million yuan ($2.98 million) from their main operations.

($1 = 6.7190 Chinese yuan)

(Reporting by Ella Cao, Ellen Zhang and Ryan Woo; Editing by Sam Holmes and Jacqueline Wong)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters