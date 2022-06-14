China May industrial output up 0.7% y/y, retail sales fall 6.7%; better than f'casts

Contributors
Kevin Yao Reuters
Ellen Zhang Ediyting by Shri Navaratnam Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/FLORENCE LO

China's industrial output rose 0.7% in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.9% decline in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's industrial output rose 0.7% in May from a year earlier, picking up from a 2.9% decline in April, official data showed on Wednesday.

The figure beat expectations of a 0.7% drop in a Reuters poll of analysts.

Retail sales in May shrank 6.7% despite the government relaxing COVID curbs in some cities. Analysts in the poll had expected retail sales to fall 7.1% after slumping 11.1% in April.

Fixed asset investment rose 6.2% in the first five months from a year earlier, compared with a 6.0% gain expected by analysts and growth of 6.8% in January-April.

(Reporting by Kevin Yao and Ellen Zhang Ediyting by Shri Navaratnam)

((Ellen.Zhang@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters