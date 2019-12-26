China may increase local special bonds by 10% in 2020 - govt economist

BEIJING, Dec 26 (Reuters) - China may allow local governments to issue about 10% more special bonds in 2020 to help support economic growth, a senior government economist said on Thursday, a smaller increase than some analysts had been expecting.

The forecast by Liu Shangxi, head of the Chinese Academy of Fiscal Sciences, the finance ministry's think-tank, suggested local governments could be allowed to sell about 2.4 trillion yuan ($343 billion) in special bonds to fund infrastructure projects.

Beijing has unveiled a raft of pro-growth measures this year, letting localities issue 2.15 trillion yuan in special bonds and cutting taxes and fees by 2 trillion yuan, alongside cuts in reserve requirements and lending rates to boost credit.

"The strength of fiscal policy will not be reduced," Liu told a group of reporters, adding that the government will make fiscal policy more effective next year.

"I expect special bonds to increase around 10% from 2019. There is no need for a sharp expansion," he said.

Some analysts and policy advisers had predicted Beijing may let local authorities sell up to 3 trillion yuan in such bonds next year.

As Beijing seeks to avert a sharper economic slowdown, policymakers have brought forward 1 trillion yuan of their 2020 local government special bonds quota to this year.

China's economic growth slowed to 6.0% in the third quarter, a near 30-year low.

Growth of 6% or slightly higher in 2020 may be expected as long as employment holds steady, said Liu.

Policy sources have already said China plans to target around 6% growth next year, relying on increased state infrastructure spending to ward off a sharper slowdown.

A Phase One trade deal with the United States could have a positive impact on China's economy, Liu said, a view that was shared by Bai Chongen, dean of Tshinghua University's school of economics management.

Bai, a former central bank adviser, told reporters he expected growth in 2020 could roughly match that of this year, when doubts over a trade war with the United States weighed on corporate investment.

The United States and China have agreed the terms of a Phase One deal that reduces some U.S. tariffs in exchange for what U.S. officials said would be a jump in Chinese purchases of American farm products and other goods.

"If China and United States could smoothly sign the Phase One deal, such uncertainties will be reduced," Bai said.

Analysts believe the trade deal could ease pressure on exports, but further policy easing is still needed to cope with weak demand at home and abroad.

China's infrastructure investment could grow around 4% in 2020 - in line with this year, Bai said.

Fixed asset investment grew 5.2% from January-November, remaining around the weakest levels in decades, official data showed.

($1 = 6.9925 Chinese yuan renminbi)

(Reporting by Kevin Yao; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((kevin.yao@thomsonreuters.com; +8610 5669 2128;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.