China May crude steel output up 4% on prior month

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output rose 4.1% in May compared with the month before as disruptions from COVID-19 lockdowns around the country gradually eased.

The world's biggest steel producer made 96.61 million tonnes of the metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday, compared with 92.78 million tonnes in April.

Average daily output in May was 3.12 million tonnes, according to Reuters analysis of the NBS data. That compared with 3.09 million tonnes of daily production in April, and was the highest level since June 2021.

The rising output came as a raw material supply crunch due to transport restrictions gradually eased with the lifting of lockdowns.

However, China's strict "dynamic zero-COVID" policy has crippled factory activity and steel mill profits are being squeezed by weak demand and high raw material prices.

China's factory-gate inflation cooled to its slowest pace in 14 months in May, depressed by weak demand for steel, aluminium and other key industrial commodities due to tight COVID-19 curbs, and bucking the global trend of rapidly accelerating prices.

Weakness in the construction sector - which accounts for roughly half of all steel used in China - has prompted some processors and trading firms to sell inventories rather than store it for later sale to end-users.

China has pledged to cut its steel output this year to protect the environment, vowing an annual decline.

In the first five months, China made 435.02 million tonnes of the metal, down 8.7% from the same period a year ago, the statistics bureau said.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Tom Hogue and Muralikumar Anantharaman)

