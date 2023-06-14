News & Insights

China May crude steel output down 7.3% y/y- stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/China Stringer Network

June 14, 2023 — 10:00 pm EDT

Written by Amy Lv and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China produced 90.12 million metric tons of crude steel in May, down 7.3% from a year earlier, the statistics bureau said on Thursday.

The May volume was lower than 92.64 million metric tons produced in April and 96.61 million metric tons in the same month of 2022, the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) data showed.

The world's largest steel producer manufactured 444.63 million metric tons of crude steel over the first five months of the year, up 1.6% from the same period last year, NBS data showed.

