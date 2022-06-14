China May crude steel output down 3.5% on year at 96.61 mln tonnes -stats bureau

China's crude steel output fell 3.5% in May compared with a year earlier after COVID-19 lockdowns continued to weigh on demand for the material across manufacturing and constructions sectors.

The world's biggest steel producer made 96.61 million tonnes of the metal last month, data from the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) showed on Wednesday.

The output was up 4% from 92.78 million tonnes in April.

