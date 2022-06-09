China May crude oil imports at 45.83 mln tonnes, customs data shows

June 9 (Reuters) - China's crude oil imports rose nearly 12% in May from a low base in the same month a year earlier, although refiners still battled high inventories with COVID-19 lockdowns and a slowing economy weighing on fuel demand.

The world's top crude oil buyer imported 45.83 million tonnes last month, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday, equivalent to 10.79 million barrels per day (bpd). That compares to 10.5 million bpd the previous month and to the 2021 average of 10.3 million bpd.

Imports for January-May were down 1.7% versus the same period last year at 217 million tonnes, or about 10.49 million bpd.

