China May copper imports up 4% on year, customs data show

BEIJING, June 9 (Reuters) - China's May copper imports rose 4.4% from the same month a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

China imported 465,495 tonnes of unwrought copper and products last month, up from 445,725 tonnes a year ago, and slightly higher than the 465,330 tonnes in April, according to customs data.

Imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, totalled 2.19 million tonnes in May, according to the customs data.

Meanwhile, China exported 676,605 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and products last month, the data also showed.

