China May copper imports at 444,010 tonnes, down 4.6% y/y - customs

Credit: REUTERS/SIYI LIU

June 07, 2023 — 12:27 am EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 7 (Reuters) - China imported 444,010 tonnes of unwrought copper and copper products in May, down 4.6% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 475,368 tonnes, down 29.7% from May 2022.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Kim Coghill)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

