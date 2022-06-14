China May coal output up 10.3% y/y at 367.83 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's daily coal output in May jumped 13% from a year earlier, statistics showed on Wednesday, as Beijing moved to lift production to ensure sufficient energy supply.

China, the world's top coal producer, mined 367.83 million tonnes of the fuel in May, equivalent to 11.87 million tonnes per day, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed.

The figures were up from 10.53 million tonnes per day a year before, but were down from 12.09 million tonnes per day in April, and below the record of 12.77 million tonnes per day in March.

