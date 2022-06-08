China May coal imports fall on weak demand - customs

SINGAPORE, June 9 (Reuters) - China's coal imports fell in May after a strong rebound in the previous month, official data showed on Thursday, as cheap domestic sources and weak demand due to Beijing's zero-COVID curbs dented appetite for overseas cargoes.

For the first five months of 2022, the world's biggest coal consumer imported 95.96 million tonnes, down 13.6% on the year, the General Administration of Customs said in a statement.

That means May imports were 20.55 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculations based on the five-month data, versus 23.55 million tonnes in April and 21.04 million tonnes a year ago.

(Reporting by Muyu Xu in Singapore; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

