Commodities

China May aluminium output up 3.1% y/y at 3.42 mln T - stats bureau

Contributor
Emily Chow Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

China's production of aluminium rose 3.1% to 3.42 million tonnes in May versus a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

June 15 (Reuters) - China's production of aluminium rose 3.1% to 3.42 million tonnes in May versus a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday.

For the January-to-May period, China produced 16.4 million tonnes, up 0.3% from the same period last year, the data showed.

Production of 10 nonferrous metals - including copper, aluminium, lead, zinc and nickel – rose 3.3% to 5.64 million tonnes from a year earlier. Year-to-date output was up 0.9% at 27.25 million tonnes.

The other non-ferrous metals are tin, antimony, mercury, magnesium and titanium.

(Reporting by Emily Chow; Editing by Himani Sarkar)

((emily.chow@thomsonreuters.com; +862120830020; Reuters Messaging: emily.chow.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters

Explore Commodities

Explore

Most Popular