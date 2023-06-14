News & Insights

Commodities

China May aluminium output at 3.42 mln tonnes - stats bureau

Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

June 14, 2023 — 10:13 pm EDT

Written by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's production of aluminium edged up 1.1% to 3.42 million tonnes in May versus a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

For the January-to-May period, China produced 16.71 million tonnes, up 3.4% from the same period last year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Commodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.