China May aluminium output at 3.42 mln tonnes - stats bureau

BEIJING, June 15 (Reuters) - China's production of aluminium edged up 1.1% to 3.42 million tonnes in May versus a year earlier, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Thursday.

For the January-to-May period, China produced 16.71 million tonnes, up 3.4% from the same period last year, the data showed.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

