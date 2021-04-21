China market regulator urges Tesla to ensure product quality in China

BEIJING, April 21 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Wednesday that it has urged U.S. electric vehicle maker Tesla Inc TSLA.O to ensure its product quality in China, following an incident at the Shanghai auto show that drew wide attention in social media.

An unhappy customer at the show clambered on top of a Tesla vehicle to protest over the company's handling of her complaints about malfunctioning brakes in one of its cars.

(Reporting by Yilei Sun and Tony Munroe; Editing by Hugh Lawson)

((Y.Sun@thomsonreuters.com; +86 10 66271262; Reuters Messaging: y.sun.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.