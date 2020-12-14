China market regulator investigates merger between Douyu and Huya

BEIJING, Dec 14 (Reuters) - China's market regulator said on Monday it is investigating the merger between Tencent-backed live game-streaming companies Douyu International Holdings DY8Ay.F and Huya Inc HUYA.N.

Huya Inc will buy Douyu in a stock-for-stock merger deal, the companies said in October. The merged entity would have a combined Chinese market share of more than 80%, according to data from MobTech.

(Reporting by Brenda Goh and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Tom Hogue)

