China market regulator chief met with Apple CEO Tim Cook

BEIJING, Oct 18 (Reuters) - China's market regulator chief Xiao Yaqing met with Apple Inc's AAPL.O Chief Executive Tim Cook in Beijing on Thursday, the regulator said on Friday.

They discussed topics including Apple expanding investment in China, consumer rights protection and fulfilling corporate social responsibility, China's State Administration for Market Regulation said in a statement on its website, without giving further details.

(Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

