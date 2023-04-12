China March soybean imports at 6.9 mln tonnes - customs

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, imported 6.85 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, customs data showed on Thursday, up 7.9% on the same period a year earlier.

The arrivals for the first three months of the year came to 23 million tonnes, up 13.5% on a year ago.

