US Markets

China March soybean imports at 6.9 mln tonnes - customs

Credit: REUTERS/Paulo Whitaker

April 12, 2023 — 11:31 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China, the world's top buyer of soybeans, imported 6.85 million tonnes of the oilseed in March, customs data showed on Thursday, up 7.9% on the same period a year earlier.

The arrivals for the first three months of the year came to 23 million tonnes, up 13.5% on a year ago.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US MarketsWorld MarketsCommodities
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.