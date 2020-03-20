China March refined oil demand to recover from Feb, still seen down 19.1% y/y -Sinopec newspaper

Adds context

BEIJING/SINGAPORE, March 20 (Reuters) - China's refined oil consumption is expected to recover in March from a month earlier, as companies resume operations and travel restrictions are removed, but the demand will likely be down 19.1% from a year earlier.

As China and the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak, Wuhan city, have reported no new domestic transmission, Beijing has been striving to bring business and the economy back to normal.

Apparent refined oil consumption would reach 21.19 million tonnes in March, with average daily consumption increasing 41% from the level in February, Sinopec's 600028.SS official newspaper reported, citing a research arm of China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC).

Jet kerosene consumption, however, is forecast to fall 39.8% in March from the same month last year as countries around the globe have imposed strict travel restrictions to slow the virus spread.

"Based on data from the SARS outbreak in 2003, it takes time to rebuild confidence in travel. It will be hard for jet kerosene demand to rebound to normal levels in a short time," said CNPC research.

China's aviation fuel sales plunged 64% in February from a year earlier to 860,000 tonnes, according to a person with direct knowledge of the matter.

CNPC research did not release the absolute figure of jet kerosene demand in March.

Analysts at China-based Sublime Information Corp expect consumption would reach around 2 million tonnes.

China's gasoline demand in March is expected to fall 22.5% on year.

Diesel demand is expected to rebound from a low level in February, but the consumption is estimated to be 11.4% lower on the year.

China's total refined oil output is forecast to dip 9.1% from a year earlier as oil refineries are holding to low operating rates, according to the report.

