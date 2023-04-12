China March rare earth exports fall 8.2% on year - customs

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in March slid 8.2% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,446 tonnes, down from 4,845 tonnes in March 2022, the data showed.

For the first quarter, China shipped out 11,837 tonnes of the minerals, down 6.6% on the year.

(Reporting by Dominique Patton; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)

((dominique.patton@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.