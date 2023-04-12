China March rare earth exports fall 8.2% on year - customs

April 12, 2023 — 11:38 pm EDT

Written by Dominique Patton for Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China's exports of rare earths in March slid 8.2% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports of the group of 17 minerals from the world's largest producer were 4,446 tonnes, down from 4,845 tonnes in March 2022, the data showed.

For the first quarter, China shipped out 11,837 tonnes of the minerals, down 6.6% on the year.

