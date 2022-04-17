China March power output up 0.2 % on yr at 670.2 billion kWh - stats bureau

China generated 670.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in March, up 0.2 % compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday.

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China generated 670.2 billion kilowatt-hours (kWh) of power in March, up 0.2 % compared with the same period of last year, figures from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Monday. Over the first three months as a whole, power generation reached 1.99 trillion kWh, up 3.1 % compared with the same period of last year. Hydropower volumes rose 19.8 % in March and rose 12.7 % over the first three months. Thermal electricity, generated mostly by coal-fired capacity, fell 5.7 % in March and rose 1.3 % over the first three months as a whole. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

