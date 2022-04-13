US Markets

China March meat imports at 594,000 tonnes - customs

Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

BEIJING, Apr 13 (Reuters) - China, the world’s top meat buyer, imported 594,000 tonnes of meat in March, down 44.6 % on prior month, General Administration of Customs data showed. Meat imports for January to March were 1.67 million tonnes, down 36.5% on a year ago. (Full Story)

