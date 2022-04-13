China March iron ore imports at 87.28 mln tonnes, down 51.8 % from February

BEIJING, Apr 13 (Reuters) - China imported 87.28 million tonnes of iron ore in March, down 51.8 % from the previous month, official data from China's customs authority showed.

Imports of steel products fell 54.3 % to 1.01 million tonnes while exports fell 39.9 % to 4.95 million tonnes.

