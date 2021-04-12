China March exports rise 30.6% y/y, lag f'cast, imports jump better-than-expected 38.1%

China's exports in March rose 30.6% from a year earlier, lagging expectations but still showing robust growth, while imports jumped a faster-than-expected 38.1%, customs data showed on Tuesday.

Analysts in a Reuters poll had forecast year-on-year exports growth of 35.5% after shipments surged 154.9% in February.

Imports were estimated to have increased 23.3% year-on-year, picking up from growth of 17.3% in February.

China posted a trade surplus of $13.8 billion in March, compared with the poll's forecast for a $52.05 billion surplus and $37.88 billion surplus in February.

