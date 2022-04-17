China March crude steel output up 6.4 % on yr - stats bureau

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China produced 88.3 million tonnes of crude steel in March, down 6.4 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The March volume compares with 157.96 million tonnes of crude steel produced in January-February. Output over the first three months of the year was 243.38 million tonnes, down 10.5 % on the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

