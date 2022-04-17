China March crude steel output up 6.4 % on yr - stats bureau

Publisher
Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/TINGSHU WANG

China produced 88.3 million tonnes of crude steel in March, down 6.4 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The March volume compares with 157.96 million tonnes of crude steel produced in January-February.

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China produced 88.3 million tonnes of crude steel in March, down 6.4 % on the year, the statistics bureau said on Monday. The March volume compares with 157.96 million tonnes of crude steel produced in January-February. Output over the first three months of the year was 243.38 million tonnes, down 10.5 % on the same period last year, according to the National Bureau of Statistics. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More