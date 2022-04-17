China March crude steel output drops 6.4% Y/Y amid COVID outbreak

Adds more details

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's crude steel output fell more than 6% in March from the same month a year earlier, data from the statistics bureau showed on Monday, as production at mills was crimped by COVID-19 outbreaks and environmental restrictions.

The world's top steel producer made 88.3 million tonnes of the metal last month, down from 94.02 million tonnes in March 2021, said the National Bureau of Statistics (NBS).

Average daily output in March stood at 2.85 million tonnes, according to Reuters calculation based on the NBS data. That was down from 3.03 million tonnes in the same month last year but up from 2.68 million tonnes in January-February.

In the first quarter, China churned out 243.38 million tonnes of steel, down 10.5% from 271.04 million tonnes the same period a year earlier, the statistics bureau data showed.

