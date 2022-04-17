China March crude oil output up 3.9 % on yr - stats bureau

China's March domestic crude oil production rose 3.9 % on year to 17.71 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Year-to-date output was 51.19 million tonnes, up 4.4 % from a year earlier.

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China's March domestic crude oil production rose 3.9 % on year to 17.71 million tonnes, according to data released by the National Bureau of Statistics on Monday. Year-to-date output was 51.19 million tonnes, up 4.4 % from a year earlier. National crude oil throughput fell 2.0 % in March over the same year-ago level to 58.59 million tonnes, with year-to-date totaling 171.44 million tonnes, down 1.5 % from a year ago. Natural gas production rose 6.3 % in March over the same year-ago level to 19.7 billion cubic meters (bcm). Output for the year to date was 56.9 bcm, up 6.6 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

