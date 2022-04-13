China March crude oil imports down 49.8 % from February

BEIJING, Apr 13 (Reuters) - China imported 42.71 million tonnes of crude oil in March, down 49.8 % from 85.14 million tonnes in the previous month, according to data from China's General Administration of Customs.

Imports of oil products fell 60.1 % to 1.85 million tonnes while exports of oil products fell 44.2 % to 4.07 million tonnes.

