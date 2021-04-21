China March copper output at lowest monthly total since July - stats bureau

April 21 (Reuters) -

China's refined copper output rose 18.2% year-on-year in March but the monthly total of 870,000 tonnes was the lowest since July, data from the National Bureau of Statistics showed on Wednesday.

China March zinc output +10.9% y/y at 550,000 tonnes, lowest since August - stats bureau

China March lead output +32.8% y/y at 635,000 tonnes - stats bureau

China March alumina output +11.3% y/y at 6.54 mln tonnes, highest since September - stats bureau

China March crude iron ore output +7.3% y/y at 81.75 mln tonnes - stats bureau

(Reporting by Tom Daly; editing by David Evans)

