China March copper imports down 8.8% from a year earlier

China's copper imports in March fell for third month, slipping 8.8% from the same month a year earlier on easing demand, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Wednesday.

The world's top metals consumer brought in 504,009 tonnes of unwrought copper and products last month, down from 552,317 tonnes in March 2021 and compared with 459,461 tonnes a month earlier, according to the customs data.

March imports of copper concentrate, or partially processed copper ore, totalled 2.18 million tonnes, according to the customs data.

The country exported 594,361 tonnes of unwrought aluminium and products last month, said the customs.

