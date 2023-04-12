China March copper imports at 408,174 tonnes - customs

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 408,174 tonnes of unwrought copper and copper products in March, down 19% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 497,412 tonnes.

