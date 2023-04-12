Commodities

China March copper imports at 408,174 tonnes - customs

Credit: REUTERS/Carlos Barria

April 12, 2023 — 11:39 pm EDT

Written by Reuters ->

BEIJING, April 13 (Reuters) - China imported 408,174 tonnes of unwrought copper and copper products in March, down 19% from a year earlier, data from the General Administration of Customs showed on Thursday.

Exports last month of unwrought aluminium and aluminium products, including primary, alloy and semi-finished aluminium products were 497,412 tonnes.

(Reporting by Siyi Liu and Dominique Patton; Editing by Christian Schmollinger) ((Siyi.Liu@thomsonreuters.com;)) Keywords: CHINA ECONOMY/TRADE COPPER (URGENT)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
CommoditiesUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.