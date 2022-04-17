China March coal output up 14.8 % on year – stats bureau

China produced 395.79 million tonnes of coal in March, up 14.8 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Output over the first three months of the year reached 1.08 billion tonnes, up 10.3 % compared with the same period of last year.

BEIJING, April 18 (Reuters) - China produced 395.79 million tonnes of coal in March, up 14.8 % on the year, the National Bureau of Statistics said on Monday. Output over the first three months of the year reached 1.08 billion tonnes, up 10.3 % compared with the same period of last year. The production of coke used in steelmaking fell 1.1 % in March to 40.17 million tonnes, with year-to-date output reaching 115.12 million tonnes, down 4.9 %. (Reporting by China Commodities and Energy team) ( China.C&E@thomsonreuters.com ; +86 10 5669 2115 )

