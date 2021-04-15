China March aluminium output up 8.5% y/y, hits monthly record high

SHANGHAI, April 16 (Reuters) - China's aluminium output rose in March from a year earlier to a monthly record high, official data showed on Friday, despite curbs on energy use in the smelting hub of Inner Mongolia.

Primary aluminium output in China, the world's top aluminium producer, was up 8.5% year-on-year at 3.28 million tonnes last month, the National Bureau of Statistics said.

That beat the previous high for an individual month of 3.27 million tonnes in December and works out at around 105,800 tonnes of metal per day.

(Reporting by Emily Chow)

