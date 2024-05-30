News & Insights

China Maple Leaf Bolsters International Education Offerings

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems (DE:CML1) has released an update.

China Maple Leaf Educational Systems has updated on the progress of its Chinese as a Second Language (CSL) program, highlighting its integration with national standards and international testing. The company has partnered with Chinese Testing International to further educational services, aiming to boost its international presence and enhance its reputation in Chinese language education. Shareholders and potential investors are advised to be cautious when trading the company’s securities.

