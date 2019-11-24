China mandates banks for US$ bond; deal will launch as early as tomorrow

Adds more details and background

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (IFR) - The People's Republic of China, rated A1/A+/A+, has mandated 13 banks for a multi-billion, multi-tranche US dollar sovereign bond issue and the Reg S unrated deal will launch as early as tomorrow.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corp, Bank of America, Credit Agricole, CTBC Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The proposed US dollar sovereign issue comes just after China issued its first euro sovereign bond in 15 years with a €4bn (US$4.4bn) triple-tranche deal earlier this month.

The landmark deal, which was China's largest single foreign-currency sovereign bond issue, drew orders of €20bn, or five times the issue size, according to the Ministry of Finance.

The size of the latest deal will be about the same as the euro issue, according to a person familiar with the situation. Another person familiar with the situation said the issue size may be higher than the euro deal at as much as US$6bn.

In a net roadshow, China said it is considering issuing senior unsecured fixed-rate bonds with three, five, 10 and 20-year tenors preferred. This will help to expand the tenor variety of the sovereign dollar curve and further complete the curve. The bonds will be listed on the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong.

China has been expanding its footprint in international bond markets. It ended a decade-long absence from the US dollar market in October 2017 when it printed US$2bn of sovereign bonds to overwhelming demand. It returned in October last year for a further US$3bn, again attracting strong demand despite a global market sell-off during bookbuilding.

In the two previous dollar issues it has sold bonds with tenors of five, 10 and 30 years.

Meanwhile the MoF is scheduled to reopen two tranches of its Dim Sum bonds in Hong Kong for a tap issue size of Rmb$5bn (US$710m) via a tender on Wednesday.

The MoF will reopen its Rmb7.862bn 2.95% bonds due June 21 2021 and the Rmb2.138bn 3.03% bonds due June 24 2024 for a tap issue size of Rmb3.5bn and Rmb1.5bn, respectively.

Bank of Communications is the sole issuing and lodging agent of the tender.

The settlement date of the tender is November 29.

