China mandates banks for US$ bond; deal will launch as early as tomorrow

HONG KONG, Nov 25 (IFR) - The People's Republic of China, rated A1/A+/A+, has mandated 13 banks for a multi-tranche US dollar sovereign senior bond issue and the Reg S unrated deal will launch as early as tomorrow.

Bank of China, Bank of Communications, China Construction Bank, China International Capital Corp, Bank of America, Credit Agricole, CTBC Bank, Deutsche Bank, Goldman Sachs, HSBC, JP Morgan, Mizuho Securities and Standard Chartered Bank are joint lead managers and joint bookrunners.

The proposed US dollar sovereign issue come just after China issued its first euro sovereign bond in 15 years with a €4bn (US$4.4bn) triple-tranche deal earlier this month.

The landmark deal, which was China's largest single foreign-currency sovereign bond issue, drew orders of €20bn, or five times the issue size, according to the Ministry of Finance.

Meanwhile the MoF is scheduled to reopen two tranches of its Dim Sum bonds in Hong Kong for a tap issue size of Rmb$5bn (US$710m) via a tender on Wednesday.

The MoF will reopen its Rmb7.862bn 2.95% bonds due June 21 2021 and the Rmb2.138bn 3.03% bonds due June 24 2024 for a tap issue size of Rmb3.5bn and Rmb1.5bn, respectively.

Bank of Communications is the sole issuing and lodging agent of the tender.

The settlement date of the tender is November 29.

(Reporting by Carol Chan; Editing by David Holland)

((C.Chan@thomsonreuters.com; +852 2912 6604;))

